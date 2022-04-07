Primark launches ‘virtual shop window’ but shoppers still can’t buy clothes online

Primark has launched a new website – but shoppers still can’t buy anything online.

The budget fashion retailer said its new site is a “virtual shop window,” and will allow customers to look at product information and check whether an item is in stock at their local shop.

The high street name has stood out among its rivals for not having much of an online presence, even when the pandemic spurred retailers to improve their e-commerce offering.

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said: “We know our customers love the experience of shopping with Primark and the surprises they pick up when they come into our stores – it’s what makes Primark special.

“However, we know that they also want to browse the latest collections online and be able to check availability, which is what our new website makes possible for the first time.”

“This new website and new features mark a significant step forward for our business and represent a shift in the role of digital at Primark.”

Marchant also said the new website would give the brand a chance to “reach a whole new set of customers,” and showcase its product lines online.

Sarah Riding, a retail and supply chain partner at the law firm Gowling WLG, said: “As well as the visual branding and technology-led advantages to this move, it seems to be backed up by a genuinely linked service where supply and product replenishment are concerned – which acts as a tool to retain customer satisfaction and engagement , something that’s at the heart of retention and continued sales.

“Addressing supply chain concerns at the front end of the retail sales process in this way is likely to become a new differentiation tool as completion to consistently deliver ramps up.”