‘No nonsense’ Ineos Grenadier 4×4 to cost from £49,000￼￼

New British brand Ineos has confirmed launch prices and specifications for its off-road-ready Grenadier 4×4.

Orders can be placed from 18 May, with prices for the Grenadier starting from £49,000. This buys the ‘no nonsense workhorse’ two-seat Utility Wagon, but Ineos also offers a five-seat Station Wagon in several trim levels.

Inspired by the original Land Rover Defender, all versions of the Ineos Grenadier feature a ladder-frame chassis, permanent four-wheel drive and locking differentials.

A dedicated off-roader

Engines consist of BMW-supplied turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-sixes, with buyers able to pick between petrol and diesel at no extra cost. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, along with a high- and low-range transfer box for when the going gets truly tough.

The £49,000 Utility Wagon is classed as a commercial vehicle, with a cargo bulkhead to allow for maximum payload capacity. Equipment includes Recaro seats, LED headlights and an off-road navigation system.

The five-seat Grenadier Station Wagon costs from £52,000. Like the Utility Wagon, it has a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a DAB radio.

High-spec Belstaff editions

Ineos will offer two higher-spec versions of the Station Wagon, each priced at £59,000. Both are collaborations with outdoor clothing manufacturer, Belstaff.

The Grenadier Trialmaster Edition is named after the Belstaff Trialmaster jacket, and is designed for extreme off-road action. A raised air intake, BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tyres, front and rear locking differentials and a compass with altimeter are included.

For the opulent Grenadier Fieldmaster Edition (also named after a jacket), Ineos adds 17-inch alloy wheels, safari windows, leather upholstery and heated front seats.

A British car built in France

Grenadiers will be produced at Ineos Automotive’s Hambach plant in France. The company previously abandoned plans for a factory in Wales.

More than 1.1 million miles of testing were undertaken as part of the Grenadier’s development, and a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty will be standard. A UK-based customer service centre has been opened by Ineos, too.

Inspiration for the Grendier’s name came from Ineos chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The Grenadier pub in Belgravia was where the idea for the 4×4 was first created and announced.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research