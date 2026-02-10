IEO and Laife Reply Join Forces to Digitalise the Biobank Through Artificial Intelligence

The Pathology Division of the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) and Laife Reply, the Reply Group company specialised in AI and Big Data solutions for the healthcare sector, have entered into a collaboration to develop Bianca, the first project in Italy aimed at creating an AI-based digital biobank designed as an integral part of clinical diagnostic practice. The initiative is part of a broader technological innovation journey that structurally integrates research and development into routine diagnostic processes in pathology, transforming the traditional histopathological sample workflow into an end-to-end digital ecosystem. The complete digitalisation of histopathological and molecular diagnostic workflows aims to make analysis more efficient, scalable and reproducible, laying the foundations for the evolution of AI-supported oncological diagnostics.

Selected under the “Agreements for Innovation” programme promoted by the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT), and building on a well-established collaboration between IEO and Reply, the BIANCA project initially involves the digitalisation of histopathological slides using state-of-the-art scanners capable of generating ultra-high-resolution digital images of tissue samples. On this platform, Artificial Intelligence algorithms are developed and trained to analyse images and support pathologists in histological and molecular analysis, as well as in the formulation of clinical and diagnostic hypotheses.

Launched at the end of 2024 with a planned overall duration of 30 months, the project has now reached its midway point. The extensive archive of histopathological samples collected over the years by the IEO Biobank is currently at an advanced stage of digitalisation. At the same time, Laife Reply is working closely with the joint IEO Pathology and Information Systems team to train AI algorithms on different types of cancer. This includes the introduction of advanced algorithmic solutions based on self-annotation mechanisms, capable of automatically labelling pathological findings on images, reducing the manual workload for clinicians, accelerating model training, improving accuracy and enabling large-scale replicability.

The project is also exploring the use of multimodal algorithms capable of combining histopathological images with structured clinical data to identify and analyse new biomarkers. In particular, research activities are already underway on specific diseases, with the aim of predicting information that is currently obtainable only through complex tests, thereby reducing time, costs and the overall impact on patients.

“Bianca represents a turning point for oncological pathology,” said Professor Nicola Fusco, Director of the Pathology Division at IEO. “The integration of digitalisation and AI enables a significant improvement in the quality, standardisation and reproducibility of diagnosis—both histopathological and molecular—by optimising the entire workflow, reducing reporting times, rationalising costs and improving the overall efficiency of diagnostic services for our patients. At the same time, the project contributes to the training of a new generation of pathologists with highly specialised skills, capable of combining morphological and molecular expertise with advanced digital tools and AI algorithms, paving the way for a sustainable evolution of oncological diagnostics.”

“With Bianca, we are collaborating with IEO to support the evolution of pathology in the oncological field,” said Carlo Malgieri, Partner at Laife Reply. “This is not just about applying artificial intelligence to individual cases, but about building a scalable and industrialisable framework designed to be offered to hospitals and smaller healthcare organisations. The framework integrates sample digitalisation, advanced algorithms and high-performance analytics infrastructures. This approach makes it possible to support clinicians, enable new services for healthcare systems and oncological research, and ensure transparency and explainability—key elements to guarantee that every algorithm-supported decision is trustworthy.”

Laife Reply

Laife Reply is a Reply Group company operating in the Health, Welfare and Pharma sectors. It develops Artificial Intelligence solutions ranging from Medical Imaging, Drug Discovery and Digital Therapeutics to Natural Language Processing for the analysis of unstructured data. https://www.reply.com/laife-reply/en

IEO – Istituto Europeo di Oncologia

The European Institute of Oncology (IEO) is a Scientific Institute for Research, Hospitalisation and Healthcare (IRCCS) and an international reference centre in the field of oncology. The Institute has developed an innovative care model based on key principles such as patient centrality, full integration between research and clinical activity, early diagnosis and prevention. This is complemented by a data-driven strategy, enabling the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence algorithms to accelerate diagnosis and improve the efficiency of therapeutic pathways. https://www.ieo.it/en/

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialized companies supporting key industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

