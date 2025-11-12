ICO urges transparency as AI transforms UK recruitment

A recent report found AI tools could unlock up to £532bn in productivity

AI is rapidly reshaping recruitment in the UK, yielding companies unprecedented efficiency gains; however, regulators are warning that these benefits must be balanced with fairness and transparency to maintain public trust.

William Malcolm, executive director of regulatory risk and innovation at the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), explained at Tuesday’s AI regulation summit: “We want organisations and individuals to benefit from AI, but that can only happen if safeguards are in place to ensure transparency and protect people’s data, which is at the heart of everything we do at the ICO.”

Malcolm highlighted the ICO’s ongoing work on automated decision-making (ADM), particularly in recruitment.

“We fully recognise the benefits AI can bring to this sector… but in the rush to adopt AI, it is vital that organisations do not overlook the fundamentals of data protection and privacy”, he said.

A recent report found that AI tools could unlock up to £532bn in productivity for UK businesses by automating repetitive recruitment tasks, such as screening CVs and writing job descriptions, thereby freeing recruiters’ time.

However, surveys also indicate downsides, with a Zinc study revealing that while 73 per cent of UK recruiters now use AI at some point during the hiring process, 71 per cent said that automation reduces personalisation in the process.

Meanwhile, over a third of recruiters automate candidate rejections entirely, creating a depersonalised experience for jobseekers.

Malcolm reiterated that AI should not replace human judgment in recruitment decisions.

“Automated decision making can and should play a role, but it is essential that organisations put safeguards in place to protect individuals’ rights and maintain public trust, because efficiency alone is not enough if candidates feel they are being unfairly assessed or misrepresented” he explained.

Sandboxes and guidance

The ICO is encouraging people to experiment with AI in regulatory ‘sandboxes’, which provide a controlled environment for testing these technologies while ensuring compliance with data protection laws.

“We’ve seen excellent engagement with our innovation advice service and sandboxes, but the key is for organisations to bring forward the hard problems,” Malcolm said.

Read more FCA doubles down on AI testing over regulation

“Scaling AI responsibly requires close cooperation between regulators and industry, and the only way we are going to see widespread, ethical adoption is by working together to tackle real-world challenges.”

The ICO is also developing a statutory code of practice for AI, which will consolidate existing guidance for responsible deployment across various industries.

Malcolm noted that the code will focus on addressing challenges such as transparency, human oversight, and accountability.

“Depending on the type of decision being made, different safeguards will be appropriate,” he said.

“Consent may be one option, human oversight another, but the ultimate goal is to ensure AI enhances recruitment processes rather than undermining trust, and that organisations remain accountable for the decisions their systems make.”

Industry perspectives

The tension between efficiency and human judgement is a challenge many recruiters are trying to navigate.

Janine Chamberlin, UK country manager at LinkedIn, told City AM that AI adoption is “more than just a tech challenge, it’s a talent challenge,” pointing out that many recruiters lack the training to use AI effectively.

Meanwhile, HR software firms emphasise that transparency is critical to the ethical deployment of AI.

Ronni Zehavi, chief executive of HiBob, said, “Candidates should always know when AI is being used in recruitment, whether that’s screening CVs, analysing interviews, or capturing notes.”

According to a study led by Anne-Kathrin Klesse at Rotterdam School of Management, when candidates were informed about AI’s role in hiring, they presented themselves more authentically, leading to fairer and more accurate outcomes.

Doug Betts, founder of Sure Betts HR, doubled down: “Used responsibly, AI can enhance, not replace, the human connection at the heart of good recruitment, but without openness and oversight, it risks eroding trust even before a candidate starts the role.”