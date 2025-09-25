I lived like a queen at the fabulous Raffles The Palm Dubai

High drama: a stay at Raffles The Palm Dubai

Dubai for the weekend? It’s easier than you’d think with direct flights from London, guaranteed

sunshine and the promise of being thoroughly spoilt at Raffles The Palm.

Raffles started as a humble 10-bedroom bungalow in Singapore in 1887 and evolved into one of the

world’s most legendary hotels. More than a century later, one of its newest siblings rose not on land, but atop the manmade fronds of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai’s 56km stretch of engineered coastline.

One hotel evolved slowly, steeped in history; the other was quite literally summoned from the sea, but still brings the Raffles tradition of hospitality and high drama.

THE STAY

Six thousand chandeliers. That was the first thing I learnt about the hotel, so it’s fair to say I arrived with expectations. While the OG Raffles Singapore gave us colonial charm and Singapore Slings, Raffles the Palm takes its cues from the palaces of Europe and Imperial Russia: gold accents, tufted velvet, frescoed ceilings and sweeping staircases. It’s a convincing take on old-world splendour thanks to Italian designer Francesco Molon, whose portfolio spans royal residences, embassies and even the Kremlin. He masterminded much of the baroque and palazzo-style interiors, designing 70,000 bespoke pieces for the hotel. My Signature Suite came with a terrace facing the sea, two marble bathrooms, with a bed (and bath) fit for a queen – or at least, a diva in rehearsal.

WHAT TO DO

Where Julia spent the afternoon looking out to sea, living her regal fantasies

There’s plenty to fill a weekend without leaving the hotel. I suggest floating around in the vast palm-fringed pool, where underwater massage jets face the sea. Then claim a lounger under admiral blue-and-white parasols on the private beach, and give yourself permission to be lazy.

Inside, you’re greeted by a chandelier made of 40,000 Swarovski crystals, and the sound of a Blüthner Louis XIV grand piano drifting through Blüthner Hall. Head here for Afternoon Tea, where a pianist in a Madama Butterfly gown plays. Each course serves as a passport to Europe’s grandest cities: Sacher torte, Kyiv honey cake, mille-feuille and some rather good scones. Though I do receive a blank look when I ask whether it’s jam or cream first. Though if you do want to leave the Raffles bubble, here’s our guide to the best things to do in Dubai.

WHAT TO EAT

Southern Italian glamour arrives in generous portions at Piatti by the Beach. Expect pizza, salads, and pasta dishes like Spaghetti alla Sophia Loren. I have two firm recommendations – and both will require a little lie down afterwards. First, Polpettine al Sugo, Wagyu meatballs bathed in tomato sauce and crowned with a dollop of burrata cream, followed by the pistachio lava cake. It’s molten, nutty and oozing green gold from its centre. From croissants to chocolate, Dubai has turned the humble nut into a full-blown culinary movement. Raffles’ contribution might be a trend piece, but it could become a classic, the sticky toffee pudding of the Emirates. You heard it here first.

Breakfast is served at Le Jardin, where your blueberry pancakes are accompanied by a resident Emirati falconer (in Gucci aviators, obviously) carrying a bird of prey past the egg station. A perfectly normal scene at Raffles.

WHAT ELSE

For those in need of recovery – from too much pistachio cake, perhaps – the Cinq Mondes Spa is one of the largest in the city, with hydrotherapy pools, a Moroccan hammam, and treatments that blend Asian and European rituals. Families are well catered for too, with a kids’ club, and babysitting facilities.

NEED TO KNOW

Rates start from around £450 per night, including breakfast. Afternoon tea at Blüthner Hall is AED 250 per person (approx. £55) and must be booked in advance. Go to raffles.com/thepalm-dubai

