Hundred teams to be buoyed by hike in IPL franchise valuations

Hundred teams with links to the Indian Premier League (IPL) are to be buoyed by increased brand valuations for their subcontinental sibling clubs after a new report revealed major competition growth.

Hundred teams with links to the Indian Premier League (IPL) are to be buoyed by increased brand valuations for their subcontinental sibling clubs after a new report revealed major competition growth.

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who do not have any involvement in bids for the eight Hundred franchises, topped the brand value list at £198m, Mumbai Indians – whose Ambani family owners are set to part with £60m for a 49 per cent stake in Oval Invincibles – were second with a brand value of £178m.

The report by global investment bank Houlihan Lokey looks at the brand valuation of IPL teams, and concludes in its latest edition that the business value of the IPL has jumped by nearly 13 per cent to around £13.6bn.

The valuations, topped out by Bengaluru, come despite an enterprise valuation of over £600m being placed on the Gujarat Titans after a majority shareholding was sold earlier this year.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru owners Diageo reportedly mulled a $2bn sale of their franchise, which won the IPL in 2025.

IPL and Hundred synergy

The eight minority stakes in the Hundred franchises are close to being sold, with final details delaying the process beyond initial deadlines.

The England and Wales Cricket Board sold eight 49 per cent stakes in the teams to foreign investors selected by the teams, while the host counties were able to maintain their 51 per cent stake or sell any portion of it to the investors.

Read more Diageo mull $2bn sale of IPL side Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad, whose Sun Group owners are set to purchase a 100 per cent of the Northern Superchargers for £100m, came fifth with a brand value of £113m.

Delhi Capitals, who are owned by Southern Brave owners GMR Group, were sixth with a value of £112m, while Lucknow Super Giants – who are set to part with £80m for a 70 per cent stake in Manchester Originals – were valued 10th at £90m.

Punjab Kings, unaffiliated with the Hundred with a brand value of £104m, saw the highest year-on-year growth of nearly 40 per cent.

“From day one, we saw the IPL as more than a cricket league – it was a scalable business model with high visibility, secure revenue streams, and strong brand-building potential,” Kings chief Satish Menon said.

“We now operate with the mindset of a media-sport brand with multiple revenue verticals, not just a cricket team – and that’s where real profitability lies.

“Over time, we have built a sustainable sports business – one that spans multiple leagues, drives platform-level content, attracts global brands, and creates IPs that outlast a season.”