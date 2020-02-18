HSBC: Bank sees profits plunge as it plans 35,000 job cuts

HSBC posted plummeting profits for 2019 today as it outlined plans to get rid of $100bn (£77bn) of assets and dramatically downsize its investment banking arm in a restructure that will cost 35,000 jobs over the next three years.



The bank faces challenges on multiple fronts, from Brexit and lower interest rates in the UK to the coronavirus outbreak in China and Hong Kong, as well as slowing economic growth.



“The group’s 2019 performance was resilient, however parts of our business are not delivering acceptable returns,” said interim chief executive Noel Quinn.



“We are therefore outlining a revised plan to increase returns for investors, create the capacity for future investment, and build a platform for sustainable growth. We have already begun to implement this plan, which my management team and I are committed to executing at pace.”



The figures



Attributable profit sank 53 per cent year on year to $6bn, hit by a goodwill charge of $7.3bn largely relating to HSBC’s massive overhaul plan. Profit before tax plummeted 33 per cent to $13.3bn.



Revenue rose four per cent and almost six per cent on an adjusted basis to $55.4bn thanks to good growth in HSBC’s retail banking and wealth management division. The bank is going to combine this unit with its global private banking operations to create one of the world’s biggest wealth management arms.



Despite what the bank called a “resilient” performance in Hong Kong despite protests and the coronavirus outbreak, return on average tangible equity fell 20 basis points to 8.4 per cent.



HSBC reported earnings per share of $0.30, and a dividend per share for 2019 of $0.51.

While the bank said it would keep paying a dividend, it has ruled out share buybacks for two years to pay for the restructuring.

HSBC shares fall as profit hits the rocks

HSBC shares fell 4.9 per cent on the London Stock Exchange to hit 561.9p in early trading as investors reacted to the profit drop.

“To say these results were disappointing would be an understatement,” said Nigel Frith, senior market analyst at Ask Traders. “They lay bare the scale of the turnaround required at the inefficient banking giant to put it back on track.”

The banking giant will now target $4.5bn of cost reductions that will see around 35,000 jobs slashed by 2022.

“There will be job reductions necessary to achieve that cost reduction,” Quinn confirmed to media today. “We would expect our 235,000 staff to be closer to 200,000 by 2022.”

Chairman Ewen Stevenson added that job cuts would be “meaningful” in the UK.

No new CEO yet

Stevenson also said the search for a new CEO is still underway, with HSBC having guided to a six to 12-month job hunt. But he said the board backs Quinn’s turnaround plan.



“The board is fully supportive of the plan,” he said today. “These are changes and initiatives that are fundamentally necessary for the bank and Noel and his team will set about delivering them.”



US banking retreat

HSBC will shed 30 per cent of its US branches as it beats a retreat from its worst performing geography.



Instead HSBC will reposition its US operation as a client-focused international corporate bank with a focus on retail. As a result it will slash assets associated with its US Global Markets business by 45 per cent and cut expenses by up to 15 per cent.



“We looked long and hard at the US retail bank,” Quinn said. “We believe there’s a role for a retail bank like HSBC in the US but it should be focused on internationalism, which is our strength.”



Europe

HSBC is also taking a huge $4bn charge as it reshapes its Global Banking & Markets business. While it will maintain its global investment banking hub in London, it will shift more resources to Asia and the Middle East. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, called it a “pivot to Asia on a grand scale”.



“This is as far-reaching an overhaul as you could have imagined and one that’s essentially seeing it walk away from investment banking in the US and Europe,” he added.



Coronavirus

HSBC also warned the coronavirus outbreak has hurt staff and customers and could impact revenue in the months to come.



“Longer term, it is also possible that we may see revenue reductions from lower lending and transaction volumes, and further credit losses stemming from disruption to customer supply chains,” Quinn added.

