HSBC to overhaul business model and accelerate plan to slash costs

HSBC has announced plans to overhaul its business model and accelerate a sweeping programme of cuts to slash costs and shrink Europe’s biggest lender in size.

Announcing the plans alongside its third-quarter earnings, HSBC signaled plans to flip its main source of income from interest rates to fee-based businesses.

The bank posted a quarterly pre-tax profit of $3.1bn (£2.4bn) – a 36 per cent drop year-on-year.

The figure is significantly higher than analyst forecasts compiled by the bank of $2.07bn, and chief executive Noel Quinn said the results were “promising” given the ongoing global impact of Covid-19.

Provisions for bad loans fell to $785m in the third quarter, down from $3.8bn in the previous three months. The bank said it expected losses from bad loans to be at the lower end of the $8bn to $13bn range it set out earlier this year.

“This latest guidance, which continues to be subject to a high degree of uncertainty due to Covid-19 and geopolitical tensions, assumes that the likelihood of further significant deterioration in the current economic outlook is low,” the lender said.

HSBC said it would consider paying a “conservative” dividend following its better-than-expected performance in the third quarter.

The bank cancelled its dividend for the first time in 74 years following pressure from the Bank of England for lenders to scrap payouts in the face of the disruption caused by Covid-19.

HSBC said it would announce a final decision on dividends in its 2020 full-year results in February, adding that a payout would depend on its forecasts for 2021 and consultations with regulators.

The newly-announced plans to overhaul its business model represent one of the largest shifts in long-term strategy to date from HSBC, which has long touted its ability to generate interest income from its more than $1.5 trillion in customer deposits.

However with interest rates across the globe at rock-bottom, with some even turning negative, the bank has struggled to generate income from lending, warning today that net interest income would remain under pressure.

HSBC has been looking for opportunities to slash costs globally, and in June resumed plans to cut 35,000 jobs. The lender had put the planned job cuts on ice when the coronavirus pandemic first hit.

The bank said it will accelerate plans to overhaul its US business, and will provide an update at its 2020 full-year results.

HSBC has long struggled to compete with bigger local lenders in the US, and announced plans to slash its branch network in the country earlier this year.