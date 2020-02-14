Royal Bank of Scotland reported profit of £4.2bn for 2019 today, beating its financial targets as new boss Alison Rose outlined a rebrand of the bank to its Natwest name.



The figures

RBS posted an operating profit before tax of £4.23bn and an attributable profit of £3.13bn. Operating profit was 24 per cent higher than last year’s, and beat analyst expectations of £3.8bn.



For the fourth quarter, during which Rose took over, the bank posted an operating profit of £1.16bn and attributable profit of £867m.

The bank paid a net interest margin of 1.99 per cent, down slightly from 2018. But it boosted basic earnings per share from 13.5p a year ago to 26p for 2019.



Its return on tangible equity also almost doubled from 4.8 per cent to 9.4 per cent.



RBS will pay a final dividend of 3p per share – or £362m in total – and a 5p special dividend that comes to £606m.

Why it’s interesting

RBS impressed investors by beating analysts’ profit expectations by around £400m despite subdued growth in the UK economy, with interest rates still low after a period of political uncertainty.



Rose, who took the top job after serving as deputy CEO of Natwest, used her first set of results today to announce a shake-up at one of the UK’s biggest banks.



Firstly, she said the bank would go carbon net zero in 2020, before aiming to become “climate positive” by 2025 and halve the impact of the bank’s financing activity by 2030.



That could include moves like stopping lending to coal companies to achieve Rose’s transition into what she called a “purpose-led” bank.



She said: “Our performance doesn’t yet match the potential that exists in this bank. We can deliver so much more. The way people live their lives has changed. And their expectations of companies are changing too; looking for us to deliver not only financial performance but a positive contribution to society; benefitting customers and communities as well as shareholders. The future of this bank depends on us successfully delivering on both.”



And Rose also revealed a major rebrand to rename Royal Bank of Scotland as Natwest, its biggest retail banking arm.



Chairman Howard Davies said: “The board has decided that it is the right time to align the parent name with the brand under which the great majority of our business is delivered. Customers will see no change to products or services as a result of this change and will continue to be served through the brands they recognise today.”



RBS’ results arrived after a Sunday Times report that said Rose was ready to axe 3,700 Natwest jobs to save £120m. RBS responded by saying it “did not recognise” the figures.



But bankers’ bonus pot is set to be reduced to £305m, the lowest the bank has paid in 10 years.



What RBS said

