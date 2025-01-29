Howden’s insurance conference disrupted by climate activists

Insure Our Survival activists protest

An insurance conference held at Howden’s City office was disrupted this morning following a slew of protesters from an Extinction Rebellion-linked group.

The Risk Forum and Exhibition, hosted by Howden, kicked off at 08:15am, with attendees greeted with megaphones, whistles, and people occupying the entrance hall of One Creechurch Lane.

The climate protest group stated that, Swiss Re, Munich Re, Hannover Re, Axa and Allianz and their chief executives were singled out by protesters.

The reasons were “their support for high-risk fossil fuel projects undermines efforts to combat climate breakdown, making them a key player in environmental harm and hindering sustainable progress. were also targeted.”

It is not the first time Leadenhall has been targeted. Extinction Rebellion protesters brought chaos to the Square Mile last February blockading a host of insurance industry buildings.

Insure Our Survival spokesperson Steve Tooze said: “The insurance industry has been flying under the radar for decades as a prime enabler of climate breakdown.”

This comes as there are campaigners outside the Royal Courts of Justice today, as it is the first day of appeals against the sentences of 16 Just Stop Oil activists jailed for protesting.

The hearing commenced this morning at the Court of Appeal, criminal division, and is set to last for two days.

The group heard from speeches outside the courthouse, including from Chris Packham.

