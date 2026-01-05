Howden expands US footprint with acquisition of Atlantic Global Risk

Howden has agreed to acquire Atlantic Global Risk

Insurance giant Howden has acquired US independent transaction-liability insurance broker Atlantic Global Risk as part of its US expansion.

New York-headquartered Atlantic Group has over 110 people across four key business areas: representations and warranties insurance, tax liability insurance, contingent risk insurance, and credit risk insurance.

Howden’s focus in the USA is a strategic and aggressive expansion into the US retail insurance broking market.

Through this deal, Atlantic Group’s founders, Richard French, Joe O’Brien, and David Haigh, will become “key drivers” of Howden’s US retail broking growth and global transactional liability strategy.

French, O’Brien, and Haigh have also “chosen to reinvest a substantial portion of their equity” to become Howden shareholders.

Barclays acted as financial advisor to Howden, and Latham and Watkins served as corporate legal counsel. Atlantic Group and its founders had Piper Sandler as financial advisor, and Dentons US is serving as corporate legal counsel, alongside McDermott Will & Schulte and Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

The boards have approved the transaction by the directors of both companies, and it is subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Speaking on the deal, founder and CEO of Howden, David Howden, said: “Howden’s growth has been driven by attracting the industry’s most talented and entrepreneurial people and then empowering them to deliver exceptional expertise and service to clients.”

“The addition of Atlantic Group is another powerful example of this talent-focused approach.”

Back in November, Howden agreed to acquire the employee benefits consultancy arm of Evelyn Partners for an undisclosed amount, with the deal expected to be completed in the first quarter.