City businesses warned of disruptions from surge in protests

Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

City based businesses are being warned to brace for a potential rise in damage or disruption next year, as the UK is predicted to see an increase in protest activity in 2026.

A new analysis by Verisk Maplecroft suggests Europe will be among the regions most exposed to protest-related disruption in the coming 12 months, with the UK among the top 10 countries forecasted to see the highest levels of activity globally.

Protesters are not only increasing in frequency but also in size, as European countries accounted for six of the 10 nations that saw the biggest increases in protester numbers.

Lloyd’s of London insurer MS Amlin said companies face a heightened risk of losses from

office closures and spillover damage as demonstrations and civil unrest intensify across

Europe.

This comes as social media platforms have accelerated the pace at which protests can form and spread, giving businesses less time to prepare.

As a result, Lloyd's of London insurer MS Amlin has told City AM that, due to increased protests, companies face a heightened risk of losses from office closures and spillover damage from demonstrations and civil unrest.

Guillaume Watkins, MS Amlin’s lead underwriter for political violence, warned City firms should

expect disruption to rise further in the year ahead.

“Even peaceful protests can shut businesses out of their own premises if streets are closed

or access is restricted. Where protests escalate into vandalism or disorder, the financial

impact can be even more significant,” he noted.

Firms urged to review insurance policies

There was a surge of protests across the City over 2025, including protest led by right-wing activist Tommy Robinson, and Invesco hit with a “red paint” attack by Palestine Action.

However, mid-sized firms most exposed, as Watkins warned that firms might be underinsured against political violence risks.

Lloyd’s of London requires insurers to model a 500-metre blast radius when stress-testing

terrorism risk.

“As protests become more frequent and disruptive, firms should review their insurance to

check they are adequately covered. You don’t have to be a target to experience a loss,” he added.

He advises businesses to review insurance coverage, plan for scenarios, assess risks on the premises, and monitor the news.

