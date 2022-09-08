Breaking News
BBC 1 suspends programming until 6pm

Housebuilder Vistry exceeds expectations after bidding on Countryside

By:

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Vistry, one of the biggest housebuilders in the UK, has bagged £1.64bn in forward sales so far this year, as it seeks to ride out the current economic storm as a construction powerhouse with Countryside Partnerships.

House completions rose five per cent to 5,409 in the six months to 30 June. Meanwhile, revenue inched three per cent higher to £1.16bn.

However, spiralling inflation has weighed heavily on the constructions industry, hitting raw materials, labour and fuel.

The FTSE-listed housebuilder’s operating profit plunged more than a third in the six-month period, from £139.1m last year to £89.3m in 2022.

In a statement today, chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said the group had been “significantly exceeding our expectations at the start of the year.”

Earlier this week, Vistry offered £1.25bn to merge with troubled rival Countryside. Countryside had been scouting for buyers since mid-June, according to a regulatory filing at the time.

Director of investment research group Edison, Andy Murphy, noted that Vistry “made a comment that it might be less active in the land market in future”, echoing what competitor Barratt Homes cautioned yesterday.

Murphy added that the deal with Countryside “would create a leading house builder and the largest partnerships business in the country.”

The deal is expected to be completed by early next year.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.