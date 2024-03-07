House prices continue to rise despite higher rates says Halifax

UK house prices (Getty)

House prices rose by 0.4 per cent in February, marking the fourth monthly uptick in a row, a new report by Halifax has found.

Its latest house price index showed that during the month property prices grew 1.7 per cent on an annual basis, against a 2.3 per cent rise in the prior month.

The figures showed the average cost of a home in the UK is now £1,000 higher than last month.

London continues to have the highest average house price across all of the regions, at £536k.

Prices in the capital have increased 1.5 per cent and is the “first positive annual growth seen since January 2022,” the lender said.

Kim Kinnard, director at Halifax Mortgages said: “On an annual basis, house prices were 1.7 per cent higher than a year ago, slowing from 2.3 per cent in January.

However, these figures continue to suggest a relatively stable start to 2024 and align with other promising signs of increased housing activity, such as mortgage approvals.

“In fact, the average price tag of a home is now only around £1,800 off the peak seen in June 2022.”

She added: Even with growing wages and inflation falling back, raising a deposit and affording a sizeable mortgage remains challenging, especially for those looking to join the property ladder, so it remains a possibility that there could be a slowdown in the housing market this year.”