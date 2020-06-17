Horse Racing Betting Tips: Technician the only threat to Stradivarius’s hat-trick bid

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

TRAINER John Gosden is already enjoying a terrific royal meeting having landed yesterday’s feature with Lord North and things could get even better today when Stradivarius bids for a Gold Cup (3.35pm) hat-trick.

The six-year-old will be attempting to win at Royal Ascot for a fourth year on the trot having landed the 2017 Queen’s Vase and he is as short as 1/2 to win the Thursday feature again

He warmed up for this with a decent third behind Ghaiyyath in the Coronation Cup at Epsom and that should have put him spot on.

In fact, the only real danger to him could well be the dark clouds looming above Ascot as he is definitely at his best on a sounder surface.

That said, he ground out victory on a soft surface here 12 months and the likelihood is he will do the same again.

I’m going to take him on though with Martyn Meade’s TECHNICIAN who can be backed each-way at6/1.

He was a progressive stayer last season and rounded off last term’s campaign with victory in the Group One Prix Royal Oak over two miles.

The step up in trip shouldn’t inconvenience him and he look the biggest threat to the favourite.

The Gosden team look set for another good day with both Enemy and Verboten holding strong claims in the Britannia Stakes (4.10pm), but their AFRICAN DREAM looks a good thing in the Sandringham Stakes (4.40pm).

She failed by a nose to win at Newbury last week so sneaks in here with just eight stone on her back.

The only worry would the quick return to the track but she looks to hold leading claims.

Pointers

Technicianl 6/1 ew 3.35pm Royal Ascot

African Dream 2/1 4.40pm Royal Ascot