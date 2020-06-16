Horse Racing Betting Tips: Beloved So big at monster 50/1

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

FANS of the Royal Hunt Cup (3.35pm) are in for a real treat this year with the introduction of a Silver Hunt Cup (1.15pm) meaning two impossible looking one mile handicaps to get our teeth into.

Looking at the main event and John Gosden teams up with Frankie Dettori to saddle the lightly-raced Lord Tennyson.

He has huge potential but this cavalry charge is a huge ask for a horse so inexperienced.

Instead, I’m going to take a chance on two horses that ran really well at Newmarket during the Guineas meeting.

BELL ROCK came from the clouds to beat Ouzo which was a massive step forward from what he had achieved as a three-year-old.

The combination of being gelded and being given time to mature looks to have made all the difference and Bell Rock could still be ahead of the handicapper.

He can be backed at 8/1 and that looks decent value with his stable in good form.

The other one I’m going to support is MONTATHAM who also created such a good impression at Newmarket winning in an impressive time.

He quickened right away from strong field and William Haggas’ runner also looks well-handicapped.

The Silver Royal Hunt Cup (1.15pm) looks a harder puzzle to solve with the likes of Ouzo, Maydanny and Sir Busker all looking to hold obvious chances at the top of the market.

I’m going slightly left field and will take a chance on a couple at monster prices.

Firstly, AMBASSADORIAL chased home Montatham at Newmarket and 20/1 about Jane Chapple-Hyam’s runner looks too big.

Secondly, old-boy SO BELOVED is the rank outsider at 50/1 and I’d be very surprised if he didn’t go well.

He was last off the bridle in the Royal Hunt Cup 12 months ago and wasn’t beaten far in the Queen Anne Stakes the year before.

There is no doubt his best days are behind him, but he is just too big a price to ignore.

Pointers

Ambassadorial 20/1 e/w 1.15pm Royal Ascot

So Beloved 50/1 e/w 1.15pm Royal Ascot

Bell Rock 8/1 e/w 3.35pm Royal Ascot

Montatham 10/1 e/w 3.35pm Royal Ascot