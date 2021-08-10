Hong Kong leader backs to adopt China anti-sanctions law

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said today she supports implementing China’s anti-foreign sanctions law in the city through local legislation.

At her weekly press conference, Lam said she supports Beijing’s law to be listed in the annex of Hong Kong’s mini-constitution known as the Basic Law.

“We will do its utmost to fulfil its constitutional responsibility, including safeguarding the country’s autonomy, safety and interest for its development,” said Lam.

The legislation came after the US, UK, Canada and the EU pressured Beijing over trade, technology, and human rights abuse in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

The city leader said local legislation would better clarify the legal framework around implementation.

The National People’s Congress Standing Committee, the highest organ of China’s parliament, will reportedly decide whether the anti-sanctions law should be adopted by Hong Kong during a meeting next week.

Beijing imposed the anti-foreign sanctions law in June. Individuals or entities involved in making or implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities could be put on a Chinese government anti-sanctions list.

Such individuals could be denied entry into China or be expelled. Their assets in China may be seized or frozen, and they could be restricted from doing business with entities or people in China.

Last month, Beijing announced sanctions against former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and other individuals and groups in response to the recent US sanctions on Chinese officials over the crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong.