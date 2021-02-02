Hong Kong Racing Tips: Yung and Purton looks a Union worth backing

WHEN trainer Benno Yung books Zac Purton to ride one of his gallopers they are always worth close scrutiny.

Yung’s stable is mostly full of middle of the road handicappers, but the trainer is a past-master of finding winning opportunities for the majority of his horses during the season.

He looks to have found the right race for JOYFUL UNION, especially with Purton aboard, in the six-furlong handicap in the Lai Chi Kok Handicap (2.15pm).

This New Zealand bred gelding was a model of consistency until a leg issue kept him off the track for over six months last season, and Yung has had to be patient to get him back to full fitness.

His pipe-opener back in November, when an encouraging fifth in Class 2 company over five furlongs behind smart Explosive Witness, was then followed by a couple of ordinary performances.

The trainer, however, looks like he has been waiting for the opportunity to race him in Class 3 company again.

His record racing in this class is two wins and four places from eight runs, and he is now one pound below his last winning mark. It’s also worth noting that Purton has been aboard in both races he has won.

Yung doesn’t get many opportunities to book the reigning champ, but when he does, they have a fruitful partnership with three winners and four places from just 15 rides.

In what looks like an average contest, Joyful Union is capable of making his trade-mark finishing kick count in the closing stages.

