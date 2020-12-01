Hong Kong Racing Tips: No fear in backing Le Terroir

TOP PILOT Vincent Ho, currently lying fourth in the jockeys’ championship table with 20 wins, makes a welcome return to action after serving a two-meeting suspension.

The locally born jockey can be rated the most improved rider in the territory judged on past performances over the last couple of seasons.

His handling of Golden Sixty, with all the pressure of being associated with Hong Kong’s champion galloper, has moved him to the top, alongside Zac Purton, Joao Moreira and Karis Teetan.

The 30-year-old has always had a fruitful partnership with current champion trainer Francis Lui and they currently have a 15% win strike rate this season.

The combination team up with four raiders at the city-track, with LE TERROIR their best chance of success in the Harbour Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

This son of Star Witness has already won over course and distance this season, but is still four pounds below last season’s winning mark.

His recent performance, when a strong finishing third to Stanley Park after suffering a wide transit throughout the race, was full of merit especially after covering so much ground.

This time, with a low draw in his favour, he is mapped for an ideal journey and can make his renowned finishing-kick count in the closing stages.

Keep an eye on top-weight Sparkling Dragon, who finally gets a good draw and drops down in class.

Having won three times in this company, and also a three-time course and distance winner, he rates the principle threat.

POINTERS

Le Terroir 2.50pm Happy Valley