Hong Kong Racing Tips: Majestic to Star at Happy Valley

EVERYTHING looks in place for the highly-regarded MAJESTIC STAR, who takes his chance in the Hung Hom Bay Handicap (3.15pm) over six-furlongs at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Joao Moreira must have been quick to secure the ride after partnering the three-year-old son of I Am Invincible to a hugely impressive track and trial win in the middle of last month, and then partnering him in his final eye-catching gallop late last week.

Reigning champion trainer Ricky Yiu has been patient with this Australian import, who went through the sales ring for £285,000 as a yearling, before arriving in Hong Kong in October 2020.

Two runs, both over six furlongs at Sha Tin, have shown him to have plenty of natural speed and ability, and although maybe more was expected when heavily supported and a close-up sixth in a competitive handicap last month, he still looks the type to leave his present handicap mark well-behind.

With the inside draw a bonus and Moreira having an excellent record when teaming up with Yiu in the past, he should be hard to beat.

This looks an open looking contest, headed by the Caspar Fownes-trained Capital Star, seeking to redeem his reputation after two expensive defeats, speedy Harmony N Blessed, working better with new head-gear equipped, and Wine And Wine, an impressive all-the-way winner over the course and distance last month, all looking major threats.

POINTERS

