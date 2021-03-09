Hong Kong Racing Tips: Moreira to work his magic

BETTORS will be licking their lips with anticipation for the return of champion jockey elect Joao Moreira to Happy Valley in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The ‘Magic Man’ has sat out the last two meetings through suspension but, with a full-book of fancied rides on the nine-race programme, it shouldn’t take him long to return to the winners’ circle.

Most of Moreira’s mounts are always over-bet by the local betting fraternity. You would be making a loss if you bet every horse he rode to a level stake this season, despite him riding 95 winners and having a 24% strike-rate.

Maybe the best advice would be to mix his rides up in multiple wagers with the likes of improving Star Of Wuyi in the Gillies Handicap (2:15pm), well-handicapped Telecom Puma in the Catham Handicap (1:15pm), and back-to-form Aurora Pegasus in the Baker Handicap Div II (2.50pm) all having bright prospects.

He also partners two stand-out performers during the afternoon, firstly STOCK LEGEND in the Gillies Handicap Div II (12:45pm) over six furlongs, and then exciting sprinter CAPITAL STAR in the Baker Handicap (2:15pm), again over six furlongs.

Two-time winner Stock Legend couldn’t overcome the outside draw when only third last month but with an inside number in his favour this time, he should resume winning form.

Capital Star made a big impression when outpointing smart speedster Igniting, who has won again since, over the course and distance early last month and looks, at least on the form-book, a proverbial ‘penalty kick’.

POINTERS

Stock Legend 12.45pm Happy Valley

Capital Star 2.15pm Happy Valley