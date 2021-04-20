Hong Kong Racing Tips: Lor Ready with Savvy chances at the Valley

BANK on high-flying Frankie Lor to close the gap on current trainers’ championship leader John Size when racing resumes at Happy Valley in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old trainer, in only his fourth season, is currently one away from his half century of winners for the campaign and is trailing Size by a fast-diminishing margin of eight.

The former assistant trainer to Size sends eight raiders to the inner-city track and will surely be mortified if he leaves the course empty-handed.

Over 38 per cent of his wins this current campaign have come when booking the deadly-duo of either Moreira and Purton and both are likely to improve his tally aboard his two best chances on the card.

Moreira renews his association with SAVVY KINGMAN in the Edinburgh Handicap (1:45pm), seeking to compensate supporters for a costly last start failure.

The Magic Man was unable to stop the Kingman gelding over racing from an awkward draw when only fourth three weeks ago, but this time with a low number in his favour, he should find cover early on and then pounce in the straight.

It should be more straight forward for the Purton-partnered BE READY who seeks to successfully follow-up his recent course and distance win, in the six-furlong Queen’s Road Central Handicap (3.50pm).

The combination never looked in danger of defeat when sprinting clear of their rivals in the closing stages last month, and against similar company, can defy a penalty.

POINTERS

Savvy Kingman 1.45pm Happy Valley

Be Ready 3.50pm Happy Valley