Hong Kong Racing Tips: High Rev could find the Winning feeling again

WEDNESDAY’S most intriguing contest is the closing Better Future Handicap (10.50am), a five-furlong dash over the straight course.

This contest brings together some seasoned sprinting campaigners as well as a number of horses who have shown signs of potential in their first season in Hong Kong.

The talented but frustrating Seven Heavens, Cue The Music, California Archer and Baltic Whisperer represent the older brigade, while the likes of Storm Warning, War Of Courage, and the exciting WINNING DREAMER look gallopers with big futures.

Winning Dreamer showed plenty of inexperience on his debut in May, but still exploded in the blink of an eye and dashed clear to win impressively.

That looked a performance of a future top-class sprinter and from bottom-weight he is going to be hard to beat.

The main event of the day, the Hong Kong Reunification Cup (9.40am) is a fiendishly difficult puzzle to solve, with the little to choose between the main contenders on their best form.

The race looks set for an upset and it may be worth taking a chance on HIGH REV.

David Hall’s gelding comes to form at this time of the year having won in June last season.

His form this campaign includes two wins and a close-up third behind two of his main rivals, Butterfield and Columbus County, over the course and distance in February.

He is now well-handicapped against both those horses and after a two month break, he returned to the track with an encouraging seventh over a trip short of best last month.

Hall’s contender should now be in peak condition and could easily outrun his odds.

POINTERS

High Rev (e/w) 9.40am Sha Tin

Winning Dreamer 10.50am Sha Tin