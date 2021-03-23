Hong Kong Racing Tips: Farshad with critical inside draw

WITH the action taking place on the infamous C+3 track at Happy Valley on Wednesday, FARSHAD is a sporting bet to follow up his recent course and distance win with the inside draw a massive bonus.

Past records show that when racing takes place on this track, which only measures 23.5 meters in width, being drawn low is of paramount importance.

Statistics reveal that in six-furlong races, horses drawn on the inside rail of one have a 28% strike-rate in 75 races over the past three seasons. Draw two is next best, with a win ratio of 15% and both inside numbers have a near one in three chance of being either first or second.

In extended mile contests it’s a similar story, with draw one and two having a 26% strike-rate, and the outside number (12) never having never won in 48 races.

The Me Tsui-trained Farshad, with Karis Teetan in the saddle, lines-up in the main event on the programme, the hotly contested Junction Handicap (2:50pm).

The talented grey galloper bounced back to form with a determined victory from talented and progressive Savaquin three weeks ago, and the runner-up advertised the form when subsequently placed third against better company at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Savaquin’s stable companion Wealthy Delight, King Opie, Sunny Star, and Fast Pace are all likely to be near the forefront of the betting, especially with Wealthy Delight seeking his third win in four races.

Teetan’s mount however, is guaranteed to get a trouble-free journey, and should be hard to peg back in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Farshad (e/w) 2.50pm Happy Valley