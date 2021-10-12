Hong Kong Racing Tips: Chau to prove previous victories were not a Fluke

IT DIDN’T take Jerry Chau very long to steer home his first winner as a freelance jockey, when guiding Harmony Win Win to victory at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Chau, who graduated into the senior riding ranks, after landing his 70th winner in Hong Kong, on the previously frustrating Transcendent at Happy Valley a week ago, a feat which he completed in just under 18 months.

Just the 29 of those victories have come from riding for his mentor and trainer, former 13-times champion jockey Douglas Whyte, and the partnership will be looking for further success when they team up with SIMPLY FLUKE in Division Two of the Causeway Bay Handicap (3.15pm) over six furlongs.

This come-from-behind performer has already saluted the judge five-times in his career around the city circuit, with four coming over this distance.

The seven-year-old obviously holds no secrets from the handicapper, but when conditions are run to suit, he is a tough customer to stop, especially when he unleashes his trademark finishing dash down the home straight.

Last month however, his chance went up in smoke when he was denied a clear passage in the latter stages of the contest, and he can be rated much better than his fifth place there suggests.

This time, from the all-important inside draw he is mapped for a rail-hugging journey, and then it will be hold your breath time, when Chau, who has won on him twice, looks to navigate a clear run down the home straight.

This looks a tough and competitive handicap on paper, with the likes of Decisive Twelve, Excellent Chariot and Ever Force in opposition, but if Simply Fluke, who is bred to like rain softened conditions, gets some luck, he can gain another deserved success.

POINTERS

Simply Fluke (e/w) 3.15pm Happy Valley