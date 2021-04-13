Hong Kong Racing Tips: Charity Fun to continue upwards curve

TRAINER Danny Shum can end the day on a high when he saddles highly progressive CHARITY FUN in the feature race of the day, the £200,000 Cedar Handicap (3:50pm) over 1m1f.

Hong Kong Derby aspirations were held for this son of War Command after he put clear daylight between himself and his rivals at the Valley in February but was then subsequently blotting his copybook when over-racing at Sha Tin 11 days later.

That probably came as a blessing in disguise for Shum, who was able to back off the four-year-old and then get him ready for a competitive ten-furlong handicap at the end of last month.

With Zac Purton taking over the reins, the combination never looked in danger of defeat, beating their rivals with the minimum of fuss.

An 8lb penalty and up in class makes this a tougher assignment, especially with the likes of impressive last start winner Green Luck, highly-regarded Berlin Tango and the John Size-trained Savaquin, who is likely to relish the step up in distance, in opposition.

Charity Fun, however, has continued to improve and impress work-watchers over the past couple of weeks, and produced a scintillating final gallop on Monday morning.

He looks a horse with a big future, and it will be disappointing if he doesn’t continue his upward curve.

POINTERS

Charity Fun 3.50pm Happy Valley