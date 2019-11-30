Hong Kong pensioners take to the streets to back student protesters

Retirees joined forces with secondary school students in Hong Kong today for the first of a series of planned rallies amid a backlash against alleged police brutality.



Pro-democracy activists have vowed to hit back at what they describe as police brutality and unlawful arrests during clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

Read more: China rages after Trump signs bills in support of Hong Kong protesters



A top Hong Kong official said the government was looking into setting up an independent committee to review the handling of the crisis, which has rocked the city for six months.



Hong Kong has enjoyed a period of relative calm over the last week since local elections delivered a thumping victory for pro-democracy candidates.



However, cross-generational protesters today took to the streets as they seek to maintain momentum for their movement.



“I came out for the peaceful protest in June when there was more than 1m people, but the government did not listen to our demands,” a 71-year-old woman in Hong Kong’s Central district told Reuters.



The protests, which have become increasingly violent in recent months, broke out earlier this year amid anger at a perceived increase of control by Beijing.

Read more: Hong Kong Airlines delays salary payments as protests take their toll



The clashes have had a wider diplomatic impact, and US President Donald Trump sparked anger in China earlier this week when he signed two bills in support of the protesters.



Yesterday it emerged Hong Kong Airlines has delayed the payment of staff salaries as a result of the troubles, while flag carrier Cathay Pacific announced it will cut passenger capacity next year.

