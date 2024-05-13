Three charged with ‘assisting a foreign intelligence service’ related to Hong Kong

Metropolitan Police Officers (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Three men linked to Hong Kong have been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service under the National Security Act.

The Metropolitan Police said this morning the three had been charged as part of a wider operation in which 11 had been arrested across the country.

In a statement, the police said it was not related to a recent counter-terror operation linked to the Kremlin.

The Police said they had been charged with “assisting a foreign intelligence service, contrary to section 3(1) and (9) of the National Security Act 2023 and also with foreign interference, contrary to section 13(2) and (7) of the National Security Act 2023.”

“The foreign intelligence service to which the above charges relate is that of Hong Kong.“

This comes amid rising tension between China and Hong Kong. Britain used to own Hong Kong but returned it to China in 1997 under a ‘one country, two systems’ arrangement. This has recently broken down with China increasing its influence over the territory.

It said the three men charged were Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, of Staines-upon-Thames, Matthew Trickett, 37, of Maidenhead; and Chung Biu Yuen, 63 of Hackney.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This operation is not connected to a recently reported Counter Terrorism Policing investigation linked to Russia.

“A number of arrests were made and searches carried out across England as part of this investigation. While led from London, the Counter Terrorism Policing network has been crucial to disrupting this activity and we have worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service since the start of the investigation.

“While these offences are concerning, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to them. This investigation remains ongoing, but now that charges have been brought, I urge people not to speculate or comment further in relation to this case.”

All three will appear in court in Westminster today.

The police said 11 had been held under section 27 of the National Security act and were taken into custody. Eight men and a woman were held by counter-terror officers on Wednesday in Yorkshire and another was arrested in London, and Yorkshire, the next day.