Now ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ anthem is banned in latest totalitarian crackdown

The protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong has been banned in the territory, as an ongoing free speech crackdown continues

A Hong Kong court has banned the pro-democracy anthem Glory to Hong Kong in a further sign of China’s chilling attack on free speech in the once separate territory.

Whilst a court in Hong Kong’s nominally independent legal system last year booted out the attempt to ban the song, citing free speech concerns, three court of appeal judges sided Wednesday with the authorities, according to local reports.

The public rationale for the move was to prevent the song Glory to Hong Kong – used throughout protests against Beijing’s growing influence in the territory – being mixed up at international sporting events with China’s official anthem, March of the Volunteers.

The contentious lines in the anthem – which include “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” – have become slogans of pro-democracy protestors, many of whom are now living in exile.

We pledge No more tears on our land

In wrath, doubts dispell’d we make our stand

Arise! Ye who would not be slaves again:

For Hong Kong, may Freedom reign! Though deep is the dread that lies ahead

Yet still, with our faith, on we tread

Let blood rage afield! Our voice grows evermore:

For Hong Kong, may Glory reign! Stars may fade, as darkness fills the air

Through the mist a solitary trumpet flares:

Now, to arms! For Freedom, we fight, with all might we strike!

With valour, wisdom both, we stride!’ Break now the dawn, liberate our Hong Kong

In common breath: Revolution of our times!

May people reign, proud and free, now and evermore

Glory be to thee, Hong Kong! The English lyrics to Glory to Hong Kong

That slogan has been ruled, according to local sources, as potentially capable of “inciting secession.”

The latest crackdown on free speech marks another inelegant Chinese advance on the ‘one country, two systems’ approach which was supposed to be Beijing’s ruling mantra in Hong Kong.

The British handed back the territory to the Chinese in 1997.

One country, two systems was supposed to last fifty years but has been all but ripped up in only just over half that.

The crackdown will once again turn the spotlight on those City institutions who continue to do business in Hong Kong.

A number of banks, including HSBC and Standard Chartered, have been criticised for “cheerleading” for the Beijing-backed Hong Kong regime by pro-democracy protestors.