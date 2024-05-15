Youtube blocks Hong Kong protest anthem after territory’s court bans song

Youtube has blocked access to a popular protest anthem in Hong Kong after a court in the territory moved to ban the song.

Hong Kong’s Court of Appeal moved to ban the pro-democracy anthem ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ last week, ruling that an injunction sought by the authorities was “necessary” to persuade online platforms to remove the “problematic videos,” Hong Kong Free Press reported.

Youtube, which is owned by Google, confirmed today that it had complied with the court’s decision, and has blocked access to videos of the anthem in Hong Kong.

“We are disappointed by the court’s decision but are complying with its removal order by blocking access to the listed videos for viewers in Hong Kong. We’ll continue to consider our options for an appeal, to promote access to information,” a Youtube spokesperson told CNN.

People in Hong Kong – which was a British colony until it was handed back to China in 1997 – took to social media today to show that videos of the song had been blocked in the territory.

The protest anthem includes the line “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” – a popular slogan used by many pro-democracy protesters, many of whom have been imprisoned or are living in exile. That slogan has been effectively outlawed because the authorities view it as potentially capable of “inciting secession.”

Moves to ban the protest song also come after ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ has been confused with China’s anthem ‘March of the Volunteers’ – the territory’s official anthem – at a number of international sporting events.

A number of banks, including HSBC and Standard Chartered, have been criticised in the past for “cheerleading” for the Beijing-backed Hong Kong regime by pro-democracy protesters.