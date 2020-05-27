Hong Kong police clash with protesters over Chinese anthem bill

Hong Kong riot police fired pepper pellets at protesters today amid a backlash over draconian new legislation that would criminalise disrespecting the Chinese national anthem.

Hundreds took to the streets around Hong Kong’s legislative council as MPs gathered to debate the controversial new bill.

Riot police were deployed to disperse the protests and at least 16 people have been arrested.

It comes amid renewed anti-government sentiment in the region after Beijing last week proposed new national security legislation banning “treason, secession, sedition and subversion”.

The move sparked a fresh wave of protests on Sunday, when riot police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has denied that the new legislation would curtail the freedoms of the city’s residents.

But critics have warned the measures mark efforts by China to tighten its grip on the former British colony and erode the freedoms embodied in the so-called one country, two systems model.

Under the proposed national anthem bill anyone who insults the Chinese anthem faces up to three years in jail or fines of up to HK$50,000 (£5,200).

It would also require all primary and secondary students in Hong Kong to be taught the anthem — March of the Volunteers — and learn its history.

The bill is set to a second reading today and is expected to come into law next month.