David Cameron calls for Jimmy Lai’s release amid national security trial

David Cameron has called for pro-democracy newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai to be released, as his high-profile trial in Hong Kong gets underway.

David Cameron has called for pro-democracy newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai to be released, as his high-profile trial in Hong Kong gets underway.

The foreign secretary and former prime minister condemned the British national’s charges as a “politically motivated prosecution” in a significant intervention by the government.

Lai, 76, faces a possible life sentence if convicted under a national security law imposed by China following the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

His trial, in which he is accused of colluding with foreign forces and conspiring to publish sedition, is closely watched around the world amid concerns about rising Chinese influence.

It comes as more than 135,000 Hong Kongers have arrived in the UK since the British National Overseas (BNO) visa route was established in January 2021.

Almost 160,000 visa applications have been received since then, with over 154,000 accepted by Britain, and 41,200 arrivals in the year to September 2023.

Lord Cameron said Hong Kong’s national security law was a “clear breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration” and a “demonstration of China breaking its international commitments”.

He added: “It has damaged Hong Kong, with rights and freedoms significantly eroded. Arrests under the law have silenced opposition voices.

“I am particularly concerned at the politically motivated prosecution of British national Jimmy Lai. As a prominent and outspoken journalist and publisher, he has been targeted in a clear attempt to stop the peaceful exercise of his rights to freedom of expression and association.”

The foreign secretary continued: “I urge the Chinese authorities to repeal the national security law and end the prosecution of all individuals charged under it. I call on the Hong Kong authorities to end their prosecution and release Jimmy Lai.”

Read more British barrister to represent democracy activist Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong trial

Lord Cameron’s intervention comes after Lai’s son Sebastien met him last week. He said he felt hopeful the UK would soon join calls for “my dad’s immediate and unconditional release”.

Lai founded Hong Kong’s now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper but was arrested in 2020 during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement.

His case became a key issue among Tory backbenchers pushing for a harder government line on China, in the wake of the Sino-British ‘golden era’ of relations deteriorating.

The trial comes as Rishi Sunak has sought to dampen tensions with Beijing, with former foreign secretary James Cleverly making the first visit to China for five years in August.

Since returning to government, Lord Cameron has acknowledged that the Asian superpower has become “much more aggressive, much more assertive” since he left No10, in 2016.

Press Association – Dominic McGrath