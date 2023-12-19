Jimmy Lai’s trial is a reminder of why the UK was right to help Hongkongers

Data from the Hong Kong Democracy Council suggests there are now over 1,700 political prisoners in the City

Jimmy Lai has been in jail since December 2020 and is now serving a sentence of more than five years on fraud charges – charges many believe are politically motivated.

The 76-year old former pro-democracy newspaper tycoon, who has been one of the key targets in Hong Kong’s political crackdown, yesterday stood trial for another set of charges in a landmark national security trial in the city.

He stands accused of conspiring to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security under new laws imposed by China on Hong Kong in 2020 and conspiring to publish seditious material.

Reports said that around 1000 police will guard the court where Lai is on trial for the next three months – as if we needed anymore evidence the city has fully transformed into a police state.

China’s foreign ministry labelled him guilty before his trial even kicked off yesterday, describing him as “one of the most notorious anti-China elements” adding that he “blatantly colluded with external forces to undermine China’s national security and is responsible for numerous egregious acts.” Hardly innocent until proven guilty.

David Cameron in his new role as foreign secretary has correctly slammed the case as a “politically motivated prosecution” and called for his release.

His comments appear to mark a turning point for Cameron, who oversaw the so-called golden era of Sino-British relations.

Many China hawks were quick to criticise the appointment over concerns the UK was now at risk of going soft on China. But it seems, at least for now, that following a meeting with Lai’s son and his recent strong remarks, he has perhaps started to change his tune.

Meanwhile for Hong Kong, the trial is another sad reminder that the City’s political freedoms have nearly all disappeared, and that the government is not easing up in its mission to punish all those it deems to be dissenting voices.

Data from the Hong Kong Democracy Council suggests there are now over 1,700 political prisoners in the City.

Just last week, Hong Kong police announced new million-dollar bounties for information on five activists who are now overseas in exile.

One might think it would want to focus on protecting what’s left of its reputation as Asia’s banking hub, which it is slowly but surely losing to Singapore. But instead it seems intent on attracting attention for all the wrong reasons.

These acts and Lai’s trial, however, are a reminder that the UK was right to offer as much support as possible to those leaving the former British colony. More than 135,000 Hongkongers have arrived in the UK since the British National Overseas (BNO) visa route was established in January 2021. The UK should be proud of this.