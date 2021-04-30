Hikma makes strong start to year, receives approval for opioid treatment

Hikma Pharmaceuticals today said it has received approval to launch its new KLOXXADO nasal spray for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose.

Delivering a trading update, the company reported a strong start to 2021, helped by its injectables, generics and branded divisions meeting expectations.

Hikma expects its full year generics revenue to be towards the top end of its guidance by hitting as much as $810m.

This is set to be boosted by the FDA’s approval of KLOXXADO, which is likely to become available in the second half of the year.

Siggi Olafsson, Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ CEO, expects the firm’s strong start to 2021 to continue throughout the year.

“Our broad portfolio of essential medicines, strong commercial capabilities and over 30 new product launches across our markets have supported this progress.

“We expect to build on this momentum and are pleased to have recently resumed the launch of our high-quality, substitutable generic version of Advair Diskus.”

