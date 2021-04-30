Barclays beats expectations as first quarter profit more than doubles to £2.4bn

Barclays’ profit more than doubled in the first quarter despite not releasing cash set aside to cover bad loans from the pandemic like its British rivals.

The bank posted a pre-tax profit of £2.4bn for the first three months of the year, up from £923m in the same period a year earlier and beating an average analyst forecast of £1.76bn.

The lender took an impairment charge of £55m for further bad loan charges, which was also much less than analysts’ predictions.

The upbeat results followed similarly positive news from HSBC and Lloyds earlier in the week, as British banks benefited from government job support schemes.

The UK lenders have been more cautious than US peers such as JP Morgan, which released more than $5bn it had set aside to cover bad loans earlier this month.

Barclays’ strong results came despite a mixed performance from its investment bank, where its currencies and commodities unit saw income fall by 35 per cent.

The lender put this down to a slump in client demand compared to the frenzied start of 2020.

It was offset, however, by a 65 per cent spike in equities trading incomes, mainly due to derivatives.

The stocks boom also strengthened its banking advisory business, as income rose 35 per cent to £859m.

Jes Staley, group CEO of Barclays, said the bank will continue to deliver for its shareholders throughout the year by staying profitable in every quarter.

“As we enter the next phase of this pandemic, we remain resolute in our commitment to support the economic recovery.

“From our spend data, which captures UK economic activity across our cards and acquiring businesses, we are already seeing encouraging early signs of recovery in some sectors, including those hit hardest by the crisis.”

