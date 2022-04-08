Hertfordshire worst place in London’s commuter belt for EV drivers, say Lib Dems

Hertfordshire is one of the worst places for EV commuters, the Lib Dems say. (Photo/ Pixabay)

Hertfordshire was crowned the worst place in London’s commuter belt for electric vehicle (EV) commuters due to a lack of charging points.

According to an analysis by the Lib Dems, in Hertfordshire there are 32 electric cars for every one charging point, while in central and outer London the ratio goes up to respectively three and six electric cars per charger.

“We must end the postcode lottery for electric car charging points,” said Lib Dems’ leader Ed Davey after visiting the new charging stations installed at St Albans.

“Electric car owners are being stranded in London’s commuter belt towns and villages because the government won’t invest properly in charging stations. That is not helped by Conservative councils not taking the electric revolution seriously.

“I’m sick and tired of anti-driver Conservative politicians who don’t fix potholes and don’t invest in charging stations. We need change now.”

Davey’s comments come a few weeks after the government committed to increase EV charging by a 10-fold by 2030, City A.M reported.

Under the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy unveiled by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 25 March, the government will commit £500m to increase the number of charge points from 30,000 to 300,000.

“Clean transport isn’t just better for the environment, but is another way we can drive down our dependence on external energy supplies,” Johnson said.

“It will also create new high-skilled jobs for our automotive and energy sectors and ultimately secure more sustainable and affordable motoring for all.”