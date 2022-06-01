Here are the bus routes set for change and cancellation amid TfL cuts

78 of the current 620 bus routes will be affected.

Transport for London (TfL) announced today it will have to withdraw or change 78 of the current 620 bus routes to comply with government pressures.

Launching a six-week consultation, the public body said the routes were chosen because they transit through zones which have a higher provision of buses.

“We know that these plans will have some impact on some of our customers, but we are trying very hard to ensure that we can still have the right level of service where it is needed and can deliver our long-term positive vision for the bus network,” commented Geoff hobbs, TfL’s director of public transport service planning.

Here are all the services that will be changed (by neighbourhood).

TfL has also proposed to withdraw the following routes: 4, 11, 12*, 14*, 16, 24*, 31, 45, 72, 74, 78, 242, 259, 521, C3, D7, N11, N16, N31, N72, N74, and N242 .