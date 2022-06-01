Here are the bus routes set for change and cancellation amid TfL cuts
Transport for London (TfL) announced today it will have to withdraw or change 78 of the current 620 bus routes to comply with government pressures.
Launching a six-week consultation, the public body said the routes were chosen because they transit through zones which have a higher provision of buses.
“We know that these plans will have some impact on some of our customers, but we are trying very hard to ensure that we can still have the right level of service where it is needed and can deliver our long-term positive vision for the bus network,” commented Geoff hobbs, TfL’s director of public transport service planning.
Here are all the services that will be changed (by neighbourhood).
- Baker Street including changes to routes 31, 113, and 189 in Camden and Westminster
- Caledonian Road including changes to routes 254, 259, 279, and 349 in Camden, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, and Islington
- Edgware Road including changes to routes 6, 16, 23, and 98 in Westminster, Camden, Kensington and Chelsea, and Hammersmith and Fulham
- Euston Road including changes to routes 24, 88, 205, and 214 in Camden, Westminster, City of London, Islington, and Tower Hamlets
- Coldharbour Lane including changes to routes 45 and 59 in Lambeth and Southwark
- Horseferry Road including changes to routes 3, 77, 507 and C10 in Westminster and Lambeth
- Walworth Road including changes to routes 12 and 148 in Southwark, Lambeth, Westminster, and Hammersmith and Fulham
- Waterloo including changes to routes 53, 59, 133, 171, and 521 in Westminster, City of London, Southwark, Lambeth, and Camden
- Commercial Street including changes to routes 15, 135, and 242 in City of London, Hackney, and Tower Hamlets
- Essex Road including changes to routes 4, 56, 236, and 476 in Islington, City of London, Haringey, Camden, and Hackney
- Fleet Street including changes to routes 11, 26, 211, and 507 in City of London, Westminster, Lambeth, Kensington and Chelsea, and Hammersmith and Fulham
- Isle of Dogs and Wapping including changes to routes D3, D7, D8, 100, 135, and 277 in Tower Hamlets, City of London, and Hackney
- London Bridge and Tower Bridge including changes to routes 43, 47, 78, 343, and 388 in City of London, Hackney, Southwark, Lewisham, and Tower Hamlets
- Earls Court including changes to routes 27, 328 and C3 in Hammersmith and Fulham, Westminster, and Kensington and Chelsea
- South Kensington including changes to routes 14, 19, 49, 72, 74, 272, 283, 414, and 430 in Kensington and Chelsea, Wandsworth, Hammersmith and Fulham, Westminster, Hounslow, and Ealing
- North London at night including the following 24 hour and ‘N’ prefixed routes: 6, 23, 24, 88, 189, 214, N16, N31, N98, N205, and new route N32
- South London at night including the following 24 hour and ‘N’ prefixed routes: 12, 146, N148, and N133
- East London at night including the ‘N’ prefixed routes: N11, N15, N26, N242 and the new route N135 and N507
- West London at night including the following 24 hour and ‘N’ prefixed routes: 14, 27, N16, N27, N72, N74, and new routes N414 and N430
TfL has also proposed to withdraw the following routes: 4, 11, 12*, 14*, 16, 24*, 31, 45, 72, 74, 78, 242, 259, 521, C3, D7, N11, N16, N31, N72, N74, and N242 .