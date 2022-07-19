Heatwave: Firefighters tackling two blazes in south London

Parts of south London were engulfed with flames on the hottest day ever recorded, with firefighters tackling two blazes simultaneously.

Emergency services attended to two grass fires in Croydon as the heatwave continues.

Four fire engines and 25 staff responded to the emergency in the woodlands on Oaks Road in Croydon just after midday.

Another four fire engines are dealing with a grass fire on Chapel View in South Croydon, where one hectare of woodland is alight, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

This comes after the UK recorded 40 Celsius for the first time ever, as the heatwave continues to grip the country and cause havoc. Europe has seen multiple deaths in recent days as large wildfires engulf parts of Spain, Portugal and the west of France.

A LFB spokesperson said: “The recent hot, dry weather has made the ground extremely dry, which unfortunately means grassland and parks will burn quickly when exposed to even the smallest of sparks.

“Common causes of grass fires include carelessly discarded cigarettes or matches as well as rubbish left lying around such as glass bottles, which can start flames by magnifying the sun’s rays.

“Every one of us can help reduce the risk of fire and keep our communities clean, make sure rubbish is safely thrown away and cigarettes are always properly disposed of.

“If you see a grass fire, don’t attempt to put it out yourself as grass fires can travel very quickly and change direction without warning. If you see signs of smouldering grass then call the Brigade and let us know where the fire is.”