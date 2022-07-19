Heatwave: 40c recorded for first time ever in UK at Heathrow

History has been made with the 40 degree barrier mark being broken for the first time ever, recorded at London’s Heathrow airport.

The news comes after the Met Office issued an extreme level four red weather warning for Monday and Tuesday, with it expected to exceed 40 degrees.

Earlier in the day, Heathrow said there had not yet been any disruption, while Luton had to ground all flights on Monday after some of tarmac melted.

The UK’s travel network has suffered in particular from the heatwave, with speed checks implemented by numerous train companies, causing hours-long delays. Other services have been completely cancelled.

The Met Office made the announcement that “For the first time ever, 40 Celsius has provisionally been exceeded in the UK.

“London Heathrow reported a temperature of 40.2°C at 12:50 today.”

It warned that “temperatures are still climbing in many places, so remember to stay weather aware”.

Just an hour before, the record for the highest temperature ever was broken in Charlwood, Surrey.

The new record broke the previous highest temperature in the UK of 38.7C, recorded in Cambridge in July 2019.

