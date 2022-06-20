Heathrow urges airlines to cut 10 per cent of flights following luggage chaos

Heathrow told airlines to cut 10 per cent of flights. (Photo by REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)

Heathrow has urged airlines operating from terminals 2 and 3 to cut 10 per cent of flights after on Friday it reported significant luggage issues.

“The technical issues affecting baggage systems have led to us making the decision to request airlines operating in terminals 2 and 3 to consolidate their schedules on Monday June 20,” said a Heathrow spokesperson.

“This will enable us to minimise ongoing impact and we ask that all passengers check with their airlines for the latest information.”

The move affected 5,000 passengers on 30 flights, including three services operated by Virgin Atlantic.

“Unfortunately, Heathrow’s mandated capacity reduction means that we have had to cancel three Virgin Atlantic flights due to operate, with the vast majority of customers rebooked onto an alternative service on the same day, with the option to rebook on a later date or request a refund,” said a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson.

Heathrow is the latest hub to axe flights in an attempt to guarantee smoother services.

Gatwick announced on Tuesday it would cut daily services from more than 900 to 825 in June and 850 in July, while Amsterdam’s Schiphol is looking to cut 16 per cent of flights during the peak season.