Heathrow reopens Covid terminal to respond to Omicron challenge

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 13: Passengers arrive at Heathrow’s Terminal 4 on August 13, 2012 in London, England. Today is expected top be one of the busiest days at Heathrow’s terminals as Olympic teams, officials and visitors depart the capital after the end of the 2012, London Olympic games. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Heathrow reopened today its Covid terminal to process travellers arriving from red list countries.

From 3pm today, Terminal 4 will see only those arriving from countries where there is a higher rate of Omicron cases, keeping them away from the rest of passengers.

Mandatory face coverings as well as intensive cleaning regimes, enhanced ventilation and Covid marshals on hand are amongst the measures set up at the terminal.

“We are supportive of measures that protect public health and prevent the spread of COVID,” said Heathrow’s chief operating officer Emma Gilthorpe. “The rapid introduction of restrictions for international travel will nonetheless be a further significant blow for British exporters and those wanting to visit friends and relatives.

“Keeping the changes under constant review and a Government commitment to the removal of red list countries, as soon as it is safe to do so, will help.”

Terminal 3 was used in June as a red list arrivals facility but was reopened to the general public on 15 July.

After its initial opening at Terminal 3, the red list facility was moved to Terminal 4 where it remained until November, when it moved back to accept all passengers following the government’s decision to scrap all countries from the no-go list.