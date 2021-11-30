Long queues at Heathrow as passengers come to terms with stricter Covid rules

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 28: A covid testing centre sign at Heathrow Terminal 5 on November 28, 2021 in London, England. Following the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant, whose mutations suggest greater transmissibility than previous virus strains, the United Kingdom imposed new restrictions on arriving travelers. From 04:00 today, people arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Lesostho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibi, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Angola will face mandatory hotel quarantine. From Tuesday, all international travelers must isolate until they return a negative PCR test, which must be taken by Day 2.

Passengers travelling through Heathrow are experiencing huge queues following the introduction of stricter Covid rules, with bottlenecks forming as a result of people opting to take a PCR test straight after landing.

To stop the spread of the new Omicron variant, from 4am this morning all travellers to the UK need to take a PCR test within 48 hours after arrival, isolating until they have received a negative result.

Scrapped in October in favour of cheaper lateral flow ones, PCR tests are expected to make travelling harder, hindering the recovery of an industry – aviation – already hit hard by 20 months of pandemic.

Low-cost airline Easyjet announced today a £1.1bn loss in the financial year ending 30 September, with bookings now impacted by concerns over the new variant, City A.M. reported.

In FY2021, the carrier registered a 52 per cent decrease in revenue, going down to £1.4bn. Due to air travel restrictions and the lockdowns implemented all across Europe, capacity decreased to 28.2 million seats, while passenger revenue and ancillary revenue went down to £1bn and £458m respectively.