Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark rape trial

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of sexual assault and rape in a landmark case that inspired the #MeToo movement.



A New York jury today found the producer guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. He faces up to 25 years in prison.



However, Weinstein was acquitted on the most serious charge of predatory sexual assault, which carried a potential life sentence.



The jury of seven men and five women at the New York Supreme Court took five days to reach their verdict.



The trial marks a landmark moment for the #MeToo movement, in which women have spoken out about incidents of sexual assault and harassment by powerful men in the entertainment industry and beyond.



Weinstein, who was one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, faces accusations of sexual misconduct from more than 80 women, including famous actresses, stretching back decades.



He had denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.



Prosecutors portrayed Weinstein as a serial predator who abused his power in the industry to coax women to hotel rooms or private apartments before overpowering and attacking them.

The alleged victims gave graphic testimony over the course of the four-week trial, and at one point the judge ended testimony early for the day after Mann started sobbing uncontrollably on the stand.

She described Weinstein as a “Jekyll and Hyde” character who was charming in public but often showed terrifying anger when they were alone.

Prosecutors also called several other accusers as witnesses, including Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra.

While testimony of so-called bad prior acts is not normally permitted in criminal trials, an exception to the law meant prosecutors were able to demonstrate a pattern of behaviour.



During his trial Weinstein often appeared feeble, wearing ill-fitting suits and using a walking frame while entering the courtroom.



“The man seated right there was not just a titan in Hollywood, he was a rapist,” Manhattan assistant district attorney Meghan Hast said during opening arguments.



Weinstein still faces charges in California, and dozens of women have filed civil lawsuits against him.

