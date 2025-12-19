Harry Potter and the Cursed Child suffers £10m hit

JK Rowling is the author of Harry Potter. Credit - Getty

Sales for theatre show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child slumped by more than £10m during its latest financial year, new accounts have revealed.

Turnover at HPCC Group, which manages the rights for the show, fell from £41.3m to £30.3m in the 12 months to 31 March, 2025.

The accounts, filed with Companies House, also confirm its pre-tax loss declined from £867,003 to £114,577 over the same period.

During the financial year, a total of 533,125 tickets were sold, down from 544,257 in the prior 12 months.

Productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are currently being staged in London, New York, Hamberg and Tokyo while a North American tour opened in September 2024.

For the West End show itself, turnover dipped from £23.4m to £22.1m while its pre-tax loss fell from £889,345 to £122,937.

Cost of living bites Harry Potter stage show

In a statement signed off by the board, the business behind the London show said the drop in its sales “reflected a wider industry trend in the UK, with audiences facing wider economic pressures including a rising cost of living”.

The group added that its revenue fell because of “the non-repeat of licence fee income and broader economic pressures impacting both audience and the wider theatrical sector”.

It also said this was offset by income from the new US tour.

The latest results for HPTP Holdings, which show the financial interests of JK Rowling in the productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have also been made public.

For the 12 months to 31 March, 2025, the firm’s turnover was slashed from £12.6m to £5.7m while its pre-tax profit went from £4.2m to £1m.

In the year to 31 March, 2024, the firm’s turnover fell from £14m to £12.6m while its pre-tax profit went from £5.9m to £4.2m.

The group behind the show is owned by Harry Potter Theatrical Productions – which was founded by JK Rowling and Neil Blair in 2013 – and Sonia Friedman Productions which is owned by ATG Entertainment.

In separate accounts, the production company co-founded by JK Rowling and Neil Blair increased in value during its latest financial year.

Brontë Film and Television’s total equity rose in the year to 31 March, 2025 from £2.4m to £2.9m.

The company is involved in producing the new Harry Potter TV series.