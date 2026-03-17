Yolanthe Cabau Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award for Her Global Fight Against Child Sexual Exploitation

During the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women Week, actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Yolanthe Cabau, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the New York City Bar Association in recognition of her work combating the sexual exploitation of children.

Held in New York, the awards evening emphasised the importance of safety within the justice system, recognising that protecting vulnerable children also requires safeguarding the frontline teams working to create change.

As the founder of the anti-child sex trafficking NGO Free a Girl, the Lifetime Achievement Award recognises Cabau’s eighteen years of dedication to rescuing children from sexual exploitation worldwide and supporting their path to justice, recovery, and empowerment. Free a Girl is a women-led organisation working to combat child sexual exploitation through undercover rescue missions that also support the identification and arrest of perpetrators.

Cabau remains actively involved in the organisation’s work and regularly participates in undercover rescue operations with their investigation teams and partners around the globe. Her work in Nepal was documented in her Netflix reality series YOLANTHE, which follows her life and mission. The first season aired in the summer of 2025, and a second season is currently in production.

Yolanthe Cabau, Founder of Free a Girl, commented:

“I do not stand alone in receiving this recognition from the New York City Bar Association. I accept it on behalf of every brave survivor and member of our team. Ending this injustice requires a united effort at both the local and global level to raise awareness, deliver justice and protect children, and we remain committed to driving that change.”

Child sexual exploitation is a grave violation of human rights. Recent estimates suggest that hundreds of millions of children worldwide are affected by online sexual exploitation and abuse, with less than 1% of cases resulting in conviction.

Yolanthe Cabau, further added:

“Our undercover operations prove exactly why our work is so urgently needed. Free a Girl fights one of the most horrific crimes in the world. Together, with our team, our field partners, law enforcement, donors and ambassadors, we are driving accountability and survivor-centred action to end this global emergency, helping survivors access justice, aftercare and survivor empowerment. This is just the beginning of our work.”

Founded in 2008, Free a Girl has a clear mission to rescue children from sexual exploitation and provide them with a safe place to recover. Free a Girl conducts undercover missions through its own teams and partners, supporting police investigations actively working to arrest perpetrators responsible for child sexual exploitation, including those involved in child sexual exploitation tourism. To date, the organisation has rescued more than 9,000 children globally.

Once rescued, Free a Girl supports the children in their rehabilitation, healing and empowerment process. In 2017, it launched its School for Justice, providing survivors with the opportunity to rebuild their lives and contribute to a safer future for others. Graduates have gone on to become lawyers, journalists, social workers, and activists, using their experiences to drive systemic change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317096394/en/

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