Hamilton wants ‘power seat at table’ amid FIA governance controversy

Lewis Hamilton has said drivers can help in the governance of Formula 1 with “a power seat at the table”.

Lewis Hamilton has said drivers can help in the governance of Formula 1 with “a power seat at the table”.

The sport is facing discontent surrounding the leadership of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The Emirati has seen some of his top officials resign over governance standards, has been slammed by the Motorsport UK chair, and has made changes to ethics and audit committees that have raised eyebrows.

But recently he has tightened up on rules on drivers, relating to jewellery, swearing and underwear. And four-time world champion Max Verstappen has since had frosty relations with the FIA over his use of language.

On his Instagram he hinted at changes to the section of the rules that includes sanctions for swearing, saying “Following constructive feedback, I am considering making improvements to Appendix B”.

He added: “Humans make the rules and humans can improve the rules. This principle of continuous improvement is something I have always believed in.”

Hamilton collaboration

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time world champion, has spoken up, however, ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, insisting the FIA, Formula 1 and drivers need to collaborate to ensure the grid is listened to.

“I think ultimately the GPDA [Grand Prix Drivers’ Association] is very unified. Ultimately, we want to be able to work closely with the FIA,” he said.

“I think everyone, all of us want to continue to work together and make the sport better. And of course, we’ve faced a bit of an uphill challenge in that communication over time.

“Ultimately, we don’t hold a power seat at the table and that needs to change, in my opinion. If you look at other sports that have unions, that may be something that comes into play at some stage.

“We don’t want to control things; we just want to collaborate with them more and have our voices heard.

“Ultimately, people making decisions for others that have never been in that position, it’s good to have the point of view from the driver’s perspective, and that’s all we try to give.”

The Miami Grand Prix is the first of three US races on this year’s calendar, with trips to Austin and Las Vegas scheduled for later in 2025.