Gymshark puts 300 jobs at risk despite record sales
Gymshark has put almost 300 jobs at risk despite reporting record sales for its latest financial year this week.
The Solihull-headquartered company, which was co-founded by self-made billionaire Ben Francis, has entered into a consultation with 296 employees, almost a third of the total workforce.
The news, first reported by Drapers, came on the same day Gymshark revealed its revenue had passed the £600m mark for the first time.
The business posted sales of £607.3m for the year to 31 July, 2024, up from the £556.2m it achieved in its prior 12 months.
The rise in revenue means that the business has increased its sales for a 12th consecutive year.
Gymshark profits fall for third year in a row
But despite the rising sales, the company’s pre-tax profit fell for the third year in a row.
Gymshark’s pre-tax profit declined for the first-ever time in the year ending July 2022 and fell from £27.8m to £13m in the 12 months to July 2023.
The company’s latest accounts show that its pre-tax profit has fallen further to £11.8m.
Over the year, the company’s headcount increased from 853 to 881 – a figure which is now set to be significantly reduced.
Gymshark was founded by Ben Francis and Lewis Morgan in 2012. In 2020, it was valued at more than £1bn when US private equity firm General Atlantic acquired a 21 per cent stake.
City AM has contacted Gymshark for a comment on the proposed redundancies.
On its latest results, CEO Ben Francis said: “Despite well-reported economic turbulence, FY24 represented another strong year of growth for Gymshark.
“We broke the £600m barrier for the first time, and adjusted EBITDA rose by double-digit numbers.
“Looking to the future, it’s no secret that the retail sector is feeling the strain from macro-economic pressures.
“As such, we are ensuring we have a heightened focus on controlling our expenditure, so we are best set up to become a fully omnichannel business and realise our dream of becoming a 100-year brand continuing to make the best gym products for our consumers.”