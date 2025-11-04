Gusbourne takes home a top prize at international sparkling wine awards

Gusbourne's main vineyards are in Appledore, Kent

Gusbourne has become the first English wine producer to receive a Chairman’s Trophy from the Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships (CSWWC).

The Kent-based winemaker swept the awards, which judged over 1,000 sparkling wines. It secured three ‘best in class’ trophies, six gold medals, and accounted for over half of England’s 11 golds this year.

Head winemaker Mary Bridges at Gusbourne said she was “delighted” with the performance.

“It feels truly special to receive the Chairman’s Trophy in recognition of the consistently excellent quality we strive for in every bottle,” she said.

Three of Gusbourne’s sparkling wines won ‘best in class’ trophies, including the Agrafe 2020, Brut Reserve 2021 and Blanc de Noirs 2020.

The Chairman’s trophy, meanwhile, is based on a cumulative points system, where a wine’s performance in previous years contributes to its total.

English wine has been in the spotlight in the past few years, as more reliable weather and crop yields have attracted capital into the sector from high-profile (and deep-pocketed) investors.

The number of UK vineyards has boomed: it exceeded 1,000 for the first time in 2023, according to the Food Standards Agency. The number of bottles produced is expected to surpass 20m in 2025, up from 13m in 2018.

Gusbourne was launched in 2004 by Andrew Weeber and acquired by the former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, Lord Ashcroft, in 2013 for £7m.

Winemaker ‘delighted’ with 2025 harvest

This year’s harvest conditions have been ideal for winemakers, with a warm, dry summer ‘supercharging’ vine growth.

Tinwood Estate’s owner Art Tukker told the drinks business that “2025 is shaping up to be one of the best harvests, in terms of quality, that we have seen for quite some time.”

It follows the second-worst harvest on record last year, which was affected by wet weather and disease, resulting in lower yields.



“This is a solid, balanced vintage,” Bridges said. “I’m delighted.”

“It’s reminiscent of the bold, powerful freshness of 2016 and the elegance and balanced acidity of 2019. I’m feeling incredibly content and looking forward to seeing how these wines unfold,” she added.