Guinness owner Diageo launches $100m fund to help pubs reopen

Guinness owner Diageo has today announced a recovery fund to help pubs and bars reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

The drinks maker will provide $100m in funding through its “Raising the Bar” scheme to major hospitality centres, including London, Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast.

Read more: Pubs and restaurants express relief as their lockdown ends

Hospitality has been one of the hardest-hit sectors as the pandemic forced the entire industry to close from 23 March. Yesterday, the Prime Minister announced pubs and bars could reopen from 4 July, a move welcomed by the industry.

Diageo’s programme will help pay for some of the physical equipment pubs need to reopen. In the UK these include initial funding for so-called hygiene kits which include hand sanitiser and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

The drinks company has also said it will help pubs and bars establish partnerships with online reservation sites, and with outdoor equipment and mobile bars.

Diageo boss Ivan Menezes said: “We are calling on governments around the world to provide long-term recovery packages to help the hospitality sector.”

“These businesses play an essential role in bringing people together to socialise and celebrate – something that we have all missed so much during this terrible crisis – and sustain hundreds of millions of jobs, which provide a first foot on the employment ladder for young people.”

Read more: ‘Bleak outlook’ for pubs and restaurants’ pandemic recovery as trade body urges relaxation of two-metre rule

Following news that pubs and restaurants could reopen from next month, warned pubs would need financial help from the government.

““We need financial help from the Government, otherwise some of these businesses are going to go under right at the point at which they are allowed to open once again,” said chief executive Kate Nicholls.

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.