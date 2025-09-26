Groove Armada DJ’s side hustle rakes in millions after Clarkson’s Farm boost

Groove Armada’s Andy Cato with Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson on Clarkson’s Farm for Amazon Prime.

A wild farming brand co-founded by one half of Groove Armada has surged in value after appearing on Clarkson’s Farm.

Wildfarmed was set up by Groove Armada’s Andy Cato alongside former TV presenter George Lamb and Edd Lees in 2018.

The business aims to aims to transform landscapes and food systems by producing nutritious, sustainable flour and bread as well as restoring soil health, enhancing biodiversity and reducing environmental impacts through regenerative agricultural practices.

Cato sold the rights to his Groove Armada songs to purchase a farm in south western France where he experimented with regenerative techniques to restore degraded soils.

Four years ago, he also took on a 25-year lease of a National Trust farm in Oxfordshire.

Wildfarmed has now established a community of more than 150 farmers across the UK and France.

The company’s brand recognition was boosted in 2024 when it appeared on the third series of Clarkson’s Farm.

In the show, Andy Cato worked alongside farmer Kaleb Cooper to implement regenerative farming techniques on Diddly Squat Farm.

Now, new accounts filed with Companies House have revealed Wildfarmed had surged in value during its latest financial year.

The firm’s total equity jumped from £691,916 to £2.1m in 2024, according to the new results.

Its total assets minus its current liabilities also shot up from £1.7m to £4m.

‘There’s still a long way to go’

Wildfarmed’s methods include no-till farming, diverse cover crops and integrating livestock to restore soil health and promote biodiversity.

Wildfarmed co-founder George Lamb is the son of Gavin and Stacey actor Larry Lamb and is a former host on BBC Radio 6 Music.

He has also presented various TV shows for the likes of the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5 and ITV.

Speaking to City AM in December 2024, Wildfarmed co-founder Edd Lees was asked when he decided to move from finance to farming.

He said: “When it became clear that I was stagnating. I really enjoyed my finance career and am very grateful for all it gave me, but I wanted to do more with my life.

“That’s what led me to found Wildfarmed, alongside my business partners Andy Cato and George Lamb.

“We’re driving forward nature-friendly farming, enabling consumers to make food choices that benefit the planet.

“We collaborate with people interested in making real change, from bakeries, to restaurants, to supermarkets.

“We’re already making that change, but there’s still a long way to go.”